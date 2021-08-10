iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,580,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

