iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

