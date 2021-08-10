iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,668. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68.

