iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,332,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,364. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

