iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,808,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 2,117,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

