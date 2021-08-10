iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217,173. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

