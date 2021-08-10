iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD)’s share price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.64. 26,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 34,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.