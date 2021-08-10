iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.98. 50,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 93,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.