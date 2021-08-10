iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

