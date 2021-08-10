iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,039,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

