iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.