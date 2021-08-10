iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 29,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.35. 36,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.