iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

