iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $90,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $281.93. 912,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

