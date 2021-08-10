iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

