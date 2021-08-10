iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,927. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.