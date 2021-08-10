iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.