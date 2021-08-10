iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

IWP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

