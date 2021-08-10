iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is MAI Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.6% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $82,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.18. 56,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,458. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

