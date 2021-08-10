iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $128,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $271.49. The stock had a trading volume of 842,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,537. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

