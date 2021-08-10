iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mass General Brigham Inc’s Largest Position

Mass General Brigham Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 54.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $223,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.38. 47,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $444.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.