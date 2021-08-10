iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.63. 2,648,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

