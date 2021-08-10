iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $154,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $444.97. 172,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

