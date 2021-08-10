iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 12.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.