iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

