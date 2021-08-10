Ispolink Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $427,246.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00853455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,416,664 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

