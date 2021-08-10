Italo 1-Day Volume Tops $1,058.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $16,255.98 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00159289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00147360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.66 or 0.99788039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.00816419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.