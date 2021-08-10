ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36.

ITEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

