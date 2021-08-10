Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.15

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.85. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 235,711 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVPAF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

