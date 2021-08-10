IWG (LON:IWG) Trading 2.7% Higher

IWG plc (LON:IWG)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.40 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29). 2,360,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,309,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.17).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.50 ($4.33).

Get IWG alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.