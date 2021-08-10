J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

LON:SBRY traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 293.90 ($3.84). The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,376. The company has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 294.10 ($3.84).

In other news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

