Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JKHY opened at $172.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

