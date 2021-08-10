Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.