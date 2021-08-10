James Hippel Sells 10,000 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06.

TECH traded down $15.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.71. The stock had a trading volume of 163,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $504.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.