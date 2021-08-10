Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Down 2.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

