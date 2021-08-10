Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

Jason Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

