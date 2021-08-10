JavaScript Token (JS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. JavaScript Token has a total market capitalization of $6,177.71 and $9.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars.

