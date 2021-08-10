Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells $103,993.35 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,613. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 257,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

