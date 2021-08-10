Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells $3,401,006.65 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 1,091,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,613. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.