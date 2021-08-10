JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells $1,071,695.85 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Farmakis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 377,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $23,573,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

