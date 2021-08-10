JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells $2,365,171.40 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Farmakis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 377,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 90.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.