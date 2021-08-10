Jetcoin Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $790,712.76 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00865461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

