Jill Foss Watson Sells 5,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

NASDAQ CACC remained flat at $$548.36 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,466. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.13. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $563.83.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

