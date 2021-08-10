JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.
JOANN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 431,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $629.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $186,000.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.