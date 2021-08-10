JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

JOANN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 431,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $629.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $186,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

