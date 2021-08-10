Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.95. 72,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $455.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.