Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $456.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

