Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.19. 16,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

