Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $54,748.63 and approximately $7,842.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

