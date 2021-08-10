Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Sells 10,400 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of OPRT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.