Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Sells 10,400 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.