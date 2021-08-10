Joshua Harris Sells 66,055 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. 2,153,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.7% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 126.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

